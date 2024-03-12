Gwent Police received a report of the collision on the eastbound carriageway, between junctions 23 and 22, at around 4.45pm, March 11.

Officers assisted the Welsh Ambulance Service with traffic management.

Lane three on the westbound carriageway near the Prince of Wales Bridge was closed.

The collision involved just one vehicle, a van.

The driver - a man in his 40s - was taken to hospital for treatment.

