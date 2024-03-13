A PUBLIC nuisance has been jailed after she continued to call 999 for help when there wasn’t “a genuine emergency”.
Gaynor Nott has been banned from contacting the emergency services when she isn’t really in danger after a criminal behaviour order was made against her.
The 61-year-old from Caerphilly was locked up by District Judge Sophie Toms at Newport Magistrates' Court after she defied that order again.
Nott, of Vale View, Bargoed made a bogus 999 call earlier this month.
She admitted breaching the order.
By doing so, it put her in breach of a suspended prison sentence imposed on November 29, 2023 for being in breach of the criminal behaviour order and assaulting an emergency worker – a police officer.
The defendant was sent into custody for 36 weeks.
Nott was also ordered to pay £85 costs.
