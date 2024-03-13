Gaynor Nott has been banned from contacting the emergency services when she isn’t really in danger after a criminal behaviour order was made against her.

The 61-year-old from Caerphilly was locked up by District Judge Sophie Toms at Newport Magistrates' Court after she defied that order again.

Nott, of Vale View, Bargoed made a bogus 999 call earlier this month.

She admitted breaching the order.

By doing so, it put her in breach of a suspended prison sentence imposed on November 29, 2023 for being in breach of the criminal behaviour order and assaulting an emergency worker – a police officer.

The defendant was sent into custody for 36 weeks.

Nott was also ordered to pay £85 costs.