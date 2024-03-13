St Mary’s Priory and Tithe Barn were the venues for this family-friendly event on March 9.

The fair was a showcase of Monmouthshire's artisanal food and businesses, putting visitors in touch with sustainable food production.

The event was organised jointly by the Abergavenny Food Festival and Monmouthshire County Council.

25 exhibitors attended, including local growers and street food vendors like Black Welsh Lamb, Tir Awen market garden and Monnow Valley Cider.

Black Welsh Lamb was amongst the exhibitors (Image: Monmouthshire County Council)

Live music, talks, and children’s activities added to the wholesome experience for attendees.

Black Welsh Lamb said: "We thought Saturday’s event was a great chance to meet friends, neighbours and visitors while trying out some of the amazing produce from the Abergavenny area.

"We were blown away by the interest we had, the many great conversations and the chance to introduce lots of people to our hogget lamb."

The fair was also an opportunity to highlight the support of the Monmouthshire County Council and Food Partnership for local businesses.

Some exhibitors, having gone through a series of networking events and festival collaborations, were now hosting their own stalls at the event.

Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, leader of Monmouthshire County Council, said: "We have a thriving and growing community of growers and producers in Monmouthshire and I am delighted we have the chance to come together to promote and celebrate them.

There were 25 exhibitors (Image: Monmouthshire County Council)

"The Spring Food Fair is all about buying local and supporting the community.

"Abergavenny is already synonymous with fabulous food events and this will no doubt add to the growing list of reasons to visit Monmouthshire."

The county council encourages residents to support local farming and food businesses.

With initiatives like Shop Local posters and the Food Monmouthshire website, they aim to foster a flourishing economy in the region through shared effort and collaboration.