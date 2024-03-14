Barclays Bank had confirmed they would be closing four branches across the valleys this year as part of a bigger plan to close 80 branches across the UK.

Blackwood's branch is one of them, set to close on March 22, with Abergavenny, Tredegar and Ystrad Mynach the others affected.

However, recent news suggests that the closing of the branch might not be the end of Barclays in Blackwood, with the introduction of a Barclays Local.

Barclays Locals are a form of pop-up or mobile banking service that are being placed around the UK in areas that are losing their permanent Barclays branches.

According to the official Barclays website, there are three types of Barclays Locals:

Pods – these will normally either be outside in community spaces or inside public places like supermarkets, shopping centres or stations

In community sites – places that already serve the local people, like libraries, town halls, sports centres and community centres

Vans – parked in public places - people can find their nearest van or book an appointment here.

Community hub Libanus Lifestyle have confirmed that the company will be moving to their hall at the end of March.

Posting on their Facebook page on Tuesday, March 5, the team at Libanus shared: "Well we have had some amazing good news again at Libanus today. Barclays Bank are going to be relocating to us at the end of March.

"We can’t wait to welcome them and want to say a massive thanks to them for choosing us and to our local councillors Andrew Farina Childs and Nigel Dix for all their help and support.

"Also to our CCBC Cabinet Member for Business Jamie Pritchard who has also helped and supported us through the process. Look forward to seeing all you Barclays customers at Libanus soon."

Barclays have confirmed the plans to move to Libanus Lifestyle Centre on Libanus Road in Blackwood from Monday, March 25, following the closure of the branch at 85 High Street at 12pm on Friday, March 22.

The branch's website page says that the new pop-up Barclays Local is set to be open Monday to Friday 10am to 1pm and 1.30pm to 4pm, although this is subject to change.