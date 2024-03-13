The Big Walk and Wheel fortnight, now in its 15th year, encourages students to actively travel to school.

Sustrans Cymru, Schwalbe Tyres UK, and Torfaen County Borough Council have partnered to deliver the challenge to record the most active travel journeys.

Siani Colley-Nester, Sustrans Cymru curriculum and communications co-ordinator, said: "Millions of pupils have risen to the challenge and embraced active travel throughout these past 15 years of Sustrans' Big Walk and Wheel, and who wouldn't when the competition is such fun?

"Not only are pupils and their families enjoying the delights of an active school commute, they’re also saving money and improving congestion and the environment around their schools."

Xavier Brice, CEO at Sustrans, said: "For 15 years, millions of pupils across the UK have enjoyed taking part in the Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel by walking, wheeling, and cycling to school with friends and family."

Torfaen Council is supporting schools to develop Active Travel Plans.