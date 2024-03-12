Michael and June Smith who have been married for 27 years, took over the The Usk Vale Restaurant in Pillmawr Road in October 2023.

With their dogs Elsa and Bonnie the couple spent large parts of last year giving the pub a makeover.

And now The Usk Vale has opened a large function equipped with a 200-inch Projector Screen and 4k Projector.

The new cinema room (Image: Michael Smith)

Get your popcorn ready as the room can be turned into a cinema allowing guests to enjoy movie nights alongside a themed meal such as watching Goodfellas whilst enjoying some Italian food.

Your fury friends can even get involved in the action and enjoy the private dining experience.

Mr and Mrs Smith have also got their eyes on hosting box set days where guests can into the spirit and match their outfits to the movies.

Owners Michael and June Smith (Image: Michael Smith)

Mr Smith said: “Our movies nights will allow diners to watch a film and enjoy a themed meal, so maybe something like or watching Pulp Fiction and we serve our version of the ‘Royale with Cheese’ burger.

“When booked as private dining, guests can bring their dogs or cats, and even have other guests join via a zoom call, shown on the big screen.

“We are looking into having box set days, we are Game of Thrones fans, themed GoT meals will be and some drinks to match like plenty of red wine, or the white walker cocktail and the mother of dragon’s martini.

The function room is a exciting new addition to The Usk Vale (Image: Michael Smith)

“Guests can of course dress for the theme, if they wish to and want to show off their cosplay skills, I will encourage it. We might even host Medieval banquets.

“Daytime kids parties can be themed with costumes and a film, we had Spider-Man turn up this week for a kids party, how great would it be for Spider-Man to pop out the screen as the kids are watching one of the films.”



The Usk Vale are also planning on holding video games events where teams can battle it out against each other.

Perfect for a movie night (Image: Michael Smith)

Mr Smith said: “In addition to the large screen, we are also having smaller screens fitted, and maybe another 200inch screen at the other end of the room so we can separate teams who will play off against each other, which works well for kids parties, big kids parties and corporate team building events.



“We've had a number of enquiries from clients who wish us to host their celebration of life after the funeral of their loved one. The big screen allows us to play slideshows, favourite songs and even family videos if they wish. We can also link their family members across the world who might not be able to attend the physical service, by allowing a two-way zoom type call.”