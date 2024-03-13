Penarth-based children's hospice Tŷ Hafan has revealed its new chief executive.
Irfon Rees will be taking up the role in June.
Mr Rees brings extensive experience leading teams in the UK Government, Welsh Government, and NHS Wales to the table.
He's leaving his role as director of health and wellbeing in the Welsh Government, where he played a key role in the executive team leading the NHS in Wales.
Tŷ Hafan chairman, Martin Davies, said: "We are delighted that Irfon is joining us.
"His extensive experience in the health sector, providing strategic direction and delivering operational efficiency will be of enormous benefit to the charity as we continue to provide much needed care and support to children and families in challenging times."
Mr Rees said: "I am delighted to be taking on this role and looking forward to working with the fantastic team at Tŷ Hafan.
"It is such a special charity and there is much to do to ensure it can continue to go from strength to strength in supporting the children and families who need the care it provides."
Tŷ Hafan has provided vital care and support to Welsh families coping with the reality of a child who will live a short life for the last 25 years.
