THE EMERGENCY services have reopened a Monmouth Road six hours after a crash.
South Wales Fire and Rescue, the Welsh Ambulance Service and Gwent Police all attended the crash scene on Wonastow Road this morning which involved one car.
Whilst the road was closed diversions were put in place, this caused severe congestion in the area.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision involving one car on Wonastow Road, Monmouth, at around 8.30am on Tuesday 12 March.
"Officers attended along with the ambulance and fire and rescue services.
"The road, which was closed for several hours, has now reopened."
