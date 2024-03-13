Gwent Police attended the property at Marine Drive, Cwm, on Monday, March 11.

It came after an energy company carried out a warrant at the address and flagged concerns about possible criminal activity to police.

Officers discovered around 140 cannabis plants and drug paraphernalia, which was later seized.

A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug of class B.

He was later charged with the offence and remanded to appear at Newport Magistrates Court.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We attended an address in Marine Drive, Cwm, on Monday 11 March after concerns were raised by personnel from an energy company who were carrying out a warrant.

“Officers entered the address and discovered around 140 cannabis plants and related drug paraphernalia which was later seized.

“A 50-year-old man was arrested by officers on suspicion of producing of a controlled drug of class B and was later charged with this offence before he was remanded to appear before Newport Magistrates Court.”