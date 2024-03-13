POLICE discovered around 140 cannabis plants at an address in Ebbw Vale after concerns were raised by an energy company.
Gwent Police attended the property at Marine Drive, Cwm, on Monday, March 11.
It came after an energy company carried out a warrant at the address and flagged concerns about possible criminal activity to police.
Officers discovered around 140 cannabis plants and drug paraphernalia, which was later seized.
A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug of class B.
He was later charged with the offence and remanded to appear at Newport Magistrates Court.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We attended an address in Marine Drive, Cwm, on Monday 11 March after concerns were raised by personnel from an energy company who were carrying out a warrant.
“Officers entered the address and discovered around 140 cannabis plants and related drug paraphernalia which was later seized.
“A 50-year-old man was arrested by officers on suspicion of producing of a controlled drug of class B and was later charged with this offence before he was remanded to appear before Newport Magistrates Court.”
