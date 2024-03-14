Secrets of Cymru is the brainchild of Mike Colcombe and Mel Foster, the dynamic duo behind tonics company M&M Beverages, who promise to showcase the best of Wales at their “one-of-a-kind” shop.

“We want to create a store to showcase local and national artisan products where customers will experience a wide variety of Welsh food and drink that cannot be bought in local shops,” owner Mr Colcombe said.

Secrets of Cymru promises to be a 'one-of-a-kind' shop (Image: Supplied)

Last week, Mr Colcombe said he lost a “dear family friend” who was diagnosed with terminal cancer at the age of 36.

He has, therefore, committed to raising money for the charity who cared for his friend in her final weeks.

Customers can get raffle tickets for hampers on the opening day, Saturday, March 16, and proceeds will go to St David’s Hospice Care.

Welsh Joining the project is Anthony Johnson, also known as AJ The Confectionist.

Mr Johnson has a decade of experience in professional kitchens, including a number of Michelin-rated restaurants across the UK.

He hopes his signature offerings of triple chocolate fondant brownies, luxury fudge and double decker cookies are enough to keep customers in Newport coming back for more.

Mr Johnson won South Wales Young Trader of the Year and was crowned the best young trader in the UK in 2022.

Mel Foster, Mike Colcombe and AJ The Confectionist (Image: Supplied)

Secrets of Cymru are also teaming up with a small family business, BarrelledOver, for their shop’s interior design.

BarrelledOver specialises in crafting unique furniture and décor from repurposed whisky and wine barrels, sourced mainly from Penderyn Distillery.

To celebrate the store’s opening, the Kingsway Centre is running a “mouth-watering” giveaway of 250 Secrets of Cymru triple chocolate brownies.

For a chance to win, like, comment and share the Secrets of Cymru post on the Kingsway Centre social channels.

The first 250 to do so will receive the dessert as a prize.