Andrew Burn said the installers had advised him to apply for planning permission due to potential noise levels from the renewable heating system at his home at St Stephens Court in Undy.

The pump would be 5.5 metres from the neighbouring property and Monmouthshire County Council’s environmental health officer said it appears it would operate within the 35 decibel rating recommended.

Letters explaining the plans were also sent to neighbours and none had contacted the council’s planning department to comment.