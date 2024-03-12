Gwent Police received a report of a medical emergency in Windsor Road, Pontypool, at around 10.30am this morning (March 12) when a man was found unresponsive.

The Welsh Ambulance Service attended along with officers and confirmed the man had died.

Police closed Oxford Street in Griffithstown for a couple of hours this afternoon.

His family have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

The death is being treated as “unexplained” at this time while enquiries continue.

A force spokesperson said: "We received a report of a medical emergency in Windsor Road, Pontypool, at around 10.30am on Tuesday 12 March after a man was found unresponsive.

