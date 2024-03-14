Wibli Wobli Nursery was burnt down when a massive fire ripped through the Wern Industrial Estate in Rogerstone on January 14, leaving nothing but a shell of a building.

The horrific event had occurred only a week after the nursery had undergone an extensive refurbishment.

Owner Natasha Baker and her tight-knit 'family' of staff vowed at the time to rebuild the business and return to serve the community as they had done over the previous nine months, with the search for a new home already started.

The team at Wibli Wobli have kept their promise of returning to serve the community with the news of a new permanent home (Image: Newsquest)Two months on from the devastating fire, Wibli Wobli have shared the news that they have found a permanent new home in Cleppa Park in Newport.

The team are set to begin kitting out the new site over the next few weeks, with the aim of opening to the public around May or June.

Wibli Wobli Nursery's new home is set to undergo a major refurbishment in the next few weeks (Image: Natasha Baker)They say they will continue to operate classes out of their temporary home at the Forest Community Centre in Tredegar Park School.

Confirming the securing of a new home wasn't the only bit of good news to come out of Wibli Wobli Nursery last week - they are set to be able to take in babies when they reopen later this year.

The team will begin kitting out the new home in Cleppa Park in the next few weeks (Image: Wibli Wobli Nursery)Posting the news on Facebook on the evening of Thursday, March 8, the team said: "Delighted to announce that we have FOUND our new permanent home. Opening soon in Cleppa Park, Newport in May/June 2024.

"It will be for ages 0-5 years (YES we are finally able to take babies!!!)

"We will contact all our Wibli Wobli customers and those on our waiting list in the FIRST instance. Join our waiting list here: https://app.famly.co/...

"ACCEPTING-

30 Hours childcare offer

Flying start spaces

Tax-free childcare

Childcare Vouchers

The fire that ripped through Wern Industrial Estate (Image: NQ staff)

"In the meantime we are continuing to operate around the corner at our temporary setting at Forest Community Centre, Tredegar Park School NP10 8WP for ages 2-5 years.

"For more information contact us at post@wibliwobli.co.uk."

The new site will offer plenty of space for all children to play and learn, with the plan to open in either May or June (Image: Natasha Baker)Ms Baker said she was "relieved" to have found a new home and see all their hard work pay off.

She confirmed that the team are hoping to be able to get inside within the next few weeks and begin setting everything up for their grand re-opening.

Wibli Wobli Nursery's new home is aiming to be reopened by May or June this year (Image: Wibli Wobli Nursery)The community that had rallied around the Wibli Wobli team after the fire came out in force to share their delight at the news on Facebook.

Many called it "great news", while others said they were "so proud" of the team for their determination to rebuild.

Dozens of parents commented that they were already keen to be added to the waiting list in preparation for the re-opening.