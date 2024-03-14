A SERIAL shoplifter was arrested after he was caught stealing at a comic book store.
Kevin Bray, 38, pinched toys from Sin City Comics & Gaming at Friars Walk shopping centre in Newport.
He pleaded guilty to carrying out the theft on March 3.
Bray, of Skinner Street, Newport has a long history of committing shoplifting offences and was jailed for 40 weeks last year following a crime blitz.
The defendant was handed a suspended sentence this time after being given a residential place on a drug rehabilitation treatment programme run by the Gwent Drug Alcohol & Service.
Bray was sentenced at Newport Magistrates’ Court to a 12-week prison sentence that was suspended for 12 months.
He must also pay £30 compensation.
