Geshmak Cafe closed its Newport restaurant on Saturday, February 17 and is set to move to a bigger location in Caerphilly this month.

The café was due to re-open on Clive Steet in Caerphilly on Saturday, March 16, but has been delayed until Friday, March 22.

Former MasterChef contestant and owner of Geshmak Café, Francesca Keirle said: “Caerphilly has a thriving up-and-coming foodie scene, and we love the fact that it is being redeveloped and is lively and bustling.

“The location in Newport wasn’t quite right for us, and the premises were too small with no opportunity for growth.

Geshmak in Newport closed for bigger location in Caerphilly (Image: newsquest)“We loved the vibe and the development like ffos Caerphilly, we felt we’d be a great addition to the offerings here already.”

The small dynamic café, bistro and bar nestled on 17 Charles Street opened in April 2022 and became a popular addition to Newport.

They are known for their range of delicious specials, themed nights, and hearty classics but now it is to re-open in Caerphilly.

Geshmak will open in the former place of The Deli as it closed its doors in September last year after ten years at its Clive Street location.

She added: “We're a bit different from what’s being offered here, and we know there is a market for what we're offering.

Geshmak will replace the Deli on Clive Street on Friday, March 22. Picture: Google (Image: Google)

“We are very excited to open and are feeling very optimistic about the new location.”

Geshmak café and Bar plan to add more meats such as lamb and pork to their menu than at their new premises in Caerphilly.

“We have got a larger kitchen so we will be cooking more variety of meats as we can manage the separation better from the vegetarian and vegan menu we always offer.

“Previously we only rarely offered beef as a special event and hadn’t incorporated lamb and pork into the menu and here we are.”

On its Friday opening day, the café bar and bistro are inviting people to book that has helped them get set up.

They are also planning to celebrate the opening with family and friends along with offering seats to the public.