The headmaster of Ringland Primary School in Newport, Tavis Prewett, has been subject to a lot of praise from one parent of a child at the school.

Mr Prewett, who was appointed to his current position two years ago, in September 2022, has been credited with what the parent has described as "drastic improvement" within the school since he arrived.

According to Krystal Williams, who has a child at Ringland Primary School, in the two years since Mr Prewett joined the school, she feels the environment of the school have been truly "elevated" by his work.

Among the many things that the school have brought in since Mr Prewett became headmaster are new stairs for safety, new and improved gym equipment, an orchard and a food planting effort to encourage children to learn more about the world around them and their healthy food.

There is also now a functional garden on school grounds according to Miss Williams, which she says has taught her child "real life skills".

Mr Prewett has clearly made an majorly positive impression on parents of children at the school during his tenure, particularly with his focus on building a "great rapport" with students and actively encouraging them within their academic and social lives.

Miss Williams added: "He is really moving with the times as well as thinking ahead in the ways of life skills and provisions for those in the local community. This includes offering out courses and cooking lessons to parents with budget meals in mind.

"The new headteacher and his staff have been truly inspirational to the children and us as parents knowing our kids are in great hands. He's made such a difference.

"There's also been a great improvement in the ways that teachers and parents communicate. These changes have been so drastic in the last two years, and I think it is all down to Mr Prewett, so I think they should be noted."

Ringland Primary School were contacted for comment but did not respond.

