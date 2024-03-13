The team is returning to the barn to film a new series of the much-loved programme and you can play a part.

Since launching on our screens in 2017, the experts have saved more than a thousand precious items and historical artefacts – with memorable fixes like the iconic rocking horse, a Jewish Prayer Book that survived the Theresienstadt concentration camp, a grip that was used to travel over on the Windrush ships and a 2,000-year-old Chinese statue.

There has been a plethora of items from musical instruments to beautiful antique paintings and charming household objects, and the team is searching for more treasures hidden across the country waiting to be discovered and brought back to life at the barn.

Tonight in #TheRepairShop, the experts rejuvenate a 1950s hot towel machine for a family of Cypriot barbers, and a ceramic poppy created for the WW1 centenary art installation at the Tower of London.



8pm on BBC One and @BBCiPlayer. pic.twitter.com/T6UdRwsKdU — The Repair Shop (@TheRepairShop) January 10, 2024

The Repair Shop's presenter, Jay Blades, said: “Series ten! It's incredible to think about how many fixes we’ve completed and we want your help to really uncover some items that will make a difference to someone’s family history.”

Ceramics Expert, Kirsten Ramsay said: “We’ve fixed so many different items, including very niche objects. If you have something that is really special to you with a fascinating back story, and is in need of some TLC, we want to hear from you.”

Executive Producer Glenn Swift said: “As well as the fixes themselves, we love hearing the very special stories that make those items quite so precious. If you have an item that you hold dear that has perhaps fallen past its prime, then please fill out the form on the BBC website or email us the details.”

How to apply to appear on The Repair Shop:

The Repair Shop team is reaching out to a wide range of communities for series 10.

Please email applications@ricochet.co.uk or log on to www.bbc.co.uk/takepart for more information.

The multi-award-winning series will continue this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.