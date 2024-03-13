Money raised through Comic Relief and Red Nose Day helps support millions of people across the UK and around the world by fighting "poverty through humour and fun".

Last year saw £1 from every donation help in numerous ways, with 76p helping vital projects, 7.2p allocating effective funding, 1.8p raising awareness for poverty and 15p helping raise even more money for Comic Relief.

There are several ways to donate and support Comic Relief, through buying Red Nose merchandise, donating to show support for celebrity challenges or donating to local community events in aid of the day.

Find out how you can donate towards Comic Relief ahead of Red Nose Day this week.

How to donate to Comic Relief's Red Nose Day

If you want to donate directly to Comic Relief you can do so via the website where you can select a set amount for a single donation or offer a monthly donation.

The suggested single donations range from £30, £50 and £110 each helping Red Nose Day in their way.

You can also enter your preferred amount of no limit for a single donation.

Donors can also set up a monthly donation, in a first-ever for Comic Relief, with monthly donations of £5, £10 and £25 or you can choose your own monthly donation.

You can donate now via the Comic Relief website here.

How to donate towards Mollie King's Pedal Power for Red Nose Day

In aid of Red Nose Day, Radio 1's Mollie King is taking on a massive cycling challenge by riding 500km from London to Hull, the hometown of her late Father.

Mollie will pedal through Towcester, Burton-upon-Trent, Manchester and Leeds before reaching Hull.

If you wish to donate to show support for Mollie's ride, you can do so via the Comic Relief website.

You can also buy Red Nose Day merchandise from Amazing and TK Maxx where each purchase sees money go towards Comic Relief.

Items for sale include the iconic Red Nose, a 'Red Nose That Grows' that helps grow wildflowers in a fun seedbom.

Aardman has also collaborated with Comic Relief through TK Maxx, creating sweaters, notebooks, aprons and tea towels.