HERE is a collection of colourised black and white photographs from villages in the twentieth century.

Life seemed so simple then - very few cars on the road and no smart phones in our hands.

This collection features award-winning "best kept villages", a vintage Newport Bus coach and an abundance of green space.

We've also included a village from the English side of the Severn - and colourised the photos with artificial intelligence.

South Wales Argus: A Newport Bus drives through Llanhilleth in October 1987A Newport Bus drives through Llanhilleth in October 1987 (Image: Archive)

South Wales Argus: Welcome to Llanellen - July 1984Welcome to Llanellen - July 1984 (Image: Archive)

South Wales Argus: A row of houses on Meadow Street, Llanhilleth, March 19, 1982A row of houses on Meadow Street, Llanhilleth, March 19, 1982 (Image: Archive)

South Wales Argus: Repair crews stand around a burst water main on Newport Road, LlantarnamRepair crews stand around a burst water main on Newport Road, Llantarnam (Image: Archive)

South Wales Argus: It's no surprise quaint Llangybi in Monmouthshire won the Best Kept Village awardIt's no surprise quaint Llangybi in Monmouthshire won the Best Kept Village award (Image: Archive)South Wales Argus: Llantarnam in May 1989Llantarnam in May 1989 (Image: Archive)South Wales Argus: Llantrisant church and bus shelter in July 1990Llantrisant church and bus shelter in July 1990 (Image: Archive)South Wales Argus: Llanellen in July 1974Llanellen in July 1974 (Image: Archive)South Wales Argus: Another shot of beautiful Llangybi - Best Kept Village - from July 18, 1980Another shot of beautiful Llangybi - Best Kept Village - from July 18, 1980 (Image: Archive)South Wales Argus: The English village of Lydney, just up the Severn from ChepstowThe English village of Lydney, just up the Severn from Chepstow (Image: Archive)South Wales Argus: Llantrisant Church behind a beautiful green lawnLlantrisant Church behind a beautiful green lawn (Image: Archive)South Wales Argus: Llangybi pictured on July 14, 1980Llangybi pictured on July 14, 1980 (Image: Archive)