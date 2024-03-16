HERE is a collection of colourised black and white photographs from villages in the twentieth century.
Life seemed so simple then - very few cars on the road and no smart phones in our hands.
This collection features award-winning "best kept villages", a vintage Newport Bus coach and an abundance of green space.
We've also included a village from the English side of the Severn - and colourised the photos with artificial intelligence.
