Life seemed so simple then - very few cars on the road and no smart phones in our hands.

This collection features award-winning "best kept villages", a vintage Newport Bus coach and an abundance of green space.

We've also included a village from the English side of the Severn - and colourised the photos with artificial intelligence.

A Newport Bus drives through Llanhilleth in October 1987 (Image: Archive)

Welcome to Llanellen - July 1984 (Image: Archive)

A row of houses on Meadow Street, Llanhilleth, March 19, 1982 (Image: Archive)

Repair crews stand around a burst water main on Newport Road, Llantarnam (Image: Archive)

It's no surprise quaint Llangybi in Monmouthshire won the Best Kept Village award (Image: Archive) Llantarnam in May 1989 (Image: Archive) Llantrisant church and bus shelter in July 1990 (Image: Archive) Llanellen in July 1974 (Image: Archive) Another shot of beautiful Llangybi - Best Kept Village - from July 18, 1980 (Image: Archive) The English village of Lydney, just up the Severn from Chepstow (Image: Archive) Llantrisant Church behind a beautiful green lawn (Image: Archive) Llangybi pictured on July 14, 1980 (Image: Archive)