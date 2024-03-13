Live

Red flood warnings issued across South Wales

Weather
South Wales
By Lauran O'Toole

  • Red flood warnings have been issued by Natural Resources Wales across South Wales as 'significant' spring tides are forecasted.
  • The red flood warnings are:
  • Wye Estuary at Chepstow
  • Wye Estuary near Tintern
  • Usk Estuary at Caerleon
  • Usk Estuary at Uskmouth and Old Town Docks
  • The amber warnings are:
  • Coast from Aberthaw to Severn Bridge
  • Usk Estuary
  • Wye Estuary in Monmouthshire
  • In Newport, the tide is expected to reach 7.8m today, higher than yesterday.
  • There were incidents of flooding in areas of Cardiff and Newport yesterday as well as on low-lying land and roads.

