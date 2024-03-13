- Red flood warnings have been issued by Natural Resources Wales across South Wales as 'significant' spring tides are forecasted.
- The red flood warnings are:
- Wye Estuary at Chepstow
- Wye Estuary near Tintern
- Usk Estuary at Caerleon
- Usk Estuary at Uskmouth and Old Town Docks
- The amber warnings are:
- Coast from Aberthaw to Severn Bridge
- Usk Estuary
- Wye Estuary in Monmouthshire
- In Newport, the tide is expected to reach 7.8m today, higher than yesterday.
- There were incidents of flooding in areas of Cardiff and Newport yesterday as well as on low-lying land and roads.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel