The party is set to take place at Whitehead Sports and Social Club in Bassaleg, Newport, on Friday, April 5.

An anticipated evening of live music, from popular group, Arcade So 80s bringing the 80s hits and will be followed up with classic 90s hits from DJ Daryll Barnby.

Doors for the charity event will open at 7pm, with the live band kicking off at 8pm.

For fans of all 80's and 90's music, tickets are priced at £15 per person with a few remaining.

The event is touted to provide a fantastic night in support of St David's Hospice Care, so booking early, especially for tables of eight or 10, is highly encouraged.

Moreover, sponsorship opportunities for the event are also available.

Interested parties can contact Kris Broome by calling 07870 682828 or emailing kris.broome@stdavidshospicecare.org.