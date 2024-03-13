Walkers are responsible for a range of products including Wotsits, Quavers, Monster Munch, Squares and Bugles as well as their various ranges like Max and Sensations.

Several popular crisp flavours have been axed by Walkers in recent months.

In November, the crisp giant revealed it had stopped making Salt and Vinegar Quavers, while in October fans discovered the popular Worcester sauce flavour had been discontinued.

Fans discovered in October 2023 that Walkers' popular Worcester Sauce flavoured crisps had been discontinued. (Image: PA)

Then in December, Walkers confirmed they had also stopped making Max Strong Hotsauce Blaze flavoured crisps and Max Wasabi Peanuts.

Walkers releases new Wotsits flavour in the UK

Walkers has stemmed the crisp cull in recent months however, with the launch of various new flavours.

Last month it added two new flavours to its Sensations range - Mature Cheddar and Chilli Chutney and Crushed Sea Salt & Black Peppercorn.

Now shoppers have spotted another new Walkers release.

Facebook group Newfoodsuk revealed the crisp giant has launched brand new Extra Flamin Hot Crunchy Wotsits in stores across the UK.

The new flavour of Wotsits were spotted in Iceland but look to be available at other major supermarkets including Asda.

Fans have taken to social media to share their excitement over the new Walkers product.

One crisp lover, commenting on the Newfoodsuk post, said: "I need to try these."

Another person commented: "I about to do a Iceland shop i look for them."

A third person said: "omg I need."

While another shopper added: "Caww look tidy."

Marmite crisps have also recently returned to stores across the UK, with Northern Ireland brand Tayto, after Walkers revealed in January they had discontinued the popular flavour much to the disappointment of fans across the country.