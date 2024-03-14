Simon Blunsdon and Lianne Fletcher, members of Creazione gym, are running the London Marathon on Sunday, April 21.

Father-of-two Simon said: "A marathon is an achievement and the London Marathon is the biggest marathon on the globe, it's the one to do.

"The cream on the top is doing it for the NSPCC.

"It's an opportunity to raise awareness, raise some funds and contribute to such a worthwhile cause."

While Simon has previously run a half-marathon, this run will be his largest challenge.

Joining him, Lianne has similar nerves.

"I feel nervous about running in the London Marathon as it is my biggest challenge yet," Lianne said.

"Mentally it will test me, although I believe in mind over matter."

They aim to raise £2,200 each for NSPCC and have already collected more than £400 through fundraising activities.

Jess Finnegan, community fundraising and partnerships manager at NSPCC Cymru, said: "Running a marathon takes a lot of dedication, and we are really grateful to Simon and Lianne for taking on this challenge in support of the NSPCC.

"We wish them and all those taking part in the event the best of luck."