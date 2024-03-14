Aiming to equip locals with cardiac resuscitation skills and knowledge, the St John Ambulance Cymru celebrated its Defibruary 2024 drive, in which events were hosted across Wales during February.

Starting the initiative at the Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Llangynwyd in Maesteg, the lifesaving training successfully reached nearly 700 students and staff on its first day.

As part of this campaign, public demonstrations were held at St David's Shopping Centre and Cardiff's Red Dragon Centre as well as sessions at the St John Ambulance divisional buildings throughout the nation.

Darren Murray, head of community operations at St John Ambulance Cymru said: "You don't need professional training to use a defibrillator, but we want more people to feel confident in using one."

He added: "We hope that our free CPR and defibrillator awareness sessions will give people the confidence to act quickly in a cardiac emergency."

The team also went live on Facebook to clarify misconceptions about defibrillators and guide viewers on its proper use.

As the survival rate after an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in Wales stays at less than 5 per cent, the charity plans to continue its campaigns.