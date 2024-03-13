A 16-year-old boy has died after an incident in a Pembrokeshire village yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, March 12).
Police say they were called to an address in the Efailwen area of Clynderwen yesterday afternoon where the teenager was pronounced dead.
Unconfirmed reports suggest that a tipper truck may have entered the eastern Cleddau River, close to the Gilfach Quarry. Police have not confirmed this.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Emergency services were called at an address in the Efailwen area of Clynderwen following reports of an incident on private property.
"Sadly, a 16-year-old boy died at the scene.
“His next of kin has been informed. H.M Coroner has been advised and due to the nature of the incident, it has also been reported to the Health and Safety Executive.”
