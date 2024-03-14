Abi Chamberlain, 24, was studying music at university when tests revealed she was severely dyslexic.

“I was always good practically, but never academically,” she told the Argus. “I never understood why I was struggling compared to my friends.

“Everything clicked and it all started to make sense, but my mental health spiralled downwards. I ended up dropping out and still struggled after.”

Ms Chamberlain, originally from Magor, enrolled on a business course at Coleg Gwent and excelled in the practical assignments.

She was encouraged to pitch her hamper idea to business charity Taff Lab, who gave her the funding and mentorship to get the vision off the ground.

Now based in Chepstow, Ms Chamberlain visits local school pupils to remind them of the alternatives to the “conventional” university path.

Thrilled to welcome @DavidTCDavies to Welsh Luxury Hamper Co. on Friday pic.twitter.com/TecwngFcOP — Welsh Luxury Hamper Company (@WELSHHAMPER) January 22, 2024

She praises the Prince’s Trust for their “very understanding” support which has given her the confidence to speak about her work.

“It’s been really nice to have that support and that’s why I talk so honestly about it,” she said.

“I’ve learned to delegate the stuff I’m not good at and reach for support when I am struggling.”

‘Adapt’

Ms Chamberlain is honest when she says she “never imagined” the business in its current form.

“The idea came from the fact that I love Wales, food and drink, and a bit of luxury,” she said.

At first, she was working from a garage with around 15 food and drink suppliers - a figure that has since exploded to 150.

“I think Covid and the cost-of-living crisis has made me adapt,” she said.

“Not a week has gone by without a supplier saying the cost of food has gone up, or their business has gone bust.

“I thought we were really going to struggle, but it helped the business. People couldn’t have parties, so they bought hampers, and we’ve managed to retain those customers year-on-year so we’re obviously doing something right.”

Now, the company director is looking forward to launching an “online food hall” on April 9 which will support as many as 500 small Welsh suppliers and open up “regular” sales to the United States.

‘Pinnacle’

This month, Ms Chamberlain accepted an invite from Monmouth MP and Welsh secretary David TC Davies for a St David’s Day reception at 10 Downing Street.

“That was the pinnacle moment where I thought I’ve made it,” she said.

“We were among some of the most influential Welsh people and it was amazing to have a platform there.

“It was a bit surreal. I was really proud to be there and showcase the underlying message that I always scream and shout.

“At the start, I thought there was, but now I don’t think there’s a limit to how far this can go. I don’t see any limitations at the minute, to what we can achieve - which is a really nice feeling.”