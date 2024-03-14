The national unemployment rate stands at 3.8 per cent, but there has been positive strides with a 10 per cent reduction in jobseekers in Caerphilly in the last five years across the 50+ age group.

There have been smaller reductions in Blaenau Gwent but increases in Newport.

Tim Lewis JCM in South East Wales said: "Our message is that work coaches are there to help people to make a positive difference to their lives."

Examples of this support include successful events like the 50+ health and wellbeing event in Ebbw Vale.

On March 20, a recruitment event is being held in Caerphilly Library.

Moreover, welfare support is also progressing.

Those on Universal Credit can expect to retain more of their earnings, and parents should benefit from increased childcare payments.

A multitude of job opportunities can be found on the DWP 'FindaJob' platform.