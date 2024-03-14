The mandatory CCTV regulation has been presented for approval to the Senedd, following a lengthy RSPCA Cymru campaign.

The campaign drew 15,943 responses in a 12-week consultation.

If approved, the regulations will come into force this November.

These regulations will mandate all slaughterhouses, where animals are offloaded, housed, handled, and stunned, to install CCTV cameras.

Recorded footage must be kept by the abattoir operator for a minimum of 90 days and be accessible to authorised persons.

RSPCA Cymru's senior public affairs manager, Billie-Jade Thomas said: "We are very pleased to see these regulations laid before the Senedd - and urge Senedd Members to support them.

"By making CCTV compulsory in abattoirs across Wales, it will help to protect and safeguard the welfare of animals at the time of slaughter right across the country."

This regulation would enforce what has been RSPCA's animal welfare standards, already implemented in England's abattoirs since 2018.

The RSPCA, celebrating its 200th birthday this year, aims to inspire millions to bolster animal well-being.