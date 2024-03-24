With Easter around the corner, we've taken a look through our archives at churches and chapels across Gwent through the years.
Does your local church feature here? Do you have memories of any of these churches and chapels in Gwent? Let us know!
Adullam Congregational Chapel, Machen, Monmouthshire, taken on October 29, 1970 (Image: Archive)
Bassaleg Church, Bassaleg, Newport, from the 1970s (Image: Archive)
Bedwelty Church, Caerphilly (Image: Archive)
Bethesda Chapel, Brynmawr (Image: Archive)
Bethesda Tydu, Rogerstone (Image: Archive)
Blaina Church, Blaina, 1968 (Image: Archive)
Caerleon Baptist Church, Caerleon (Image: Archive)
Central Methodist Church, Blackwoood (Image: Archive)
Chepstow Church and Cemetery, Bulwark, Chepstow (Image: Archive)
Christadelphian Church, Newport (Image: Archive)
Church of Immaculate Conception, Tredegar
Cwmyog Church, Monmouthshire (Image: Archive)
