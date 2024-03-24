With Easter around the corner, we've taken a look through our archives at churches and chapels across Gwent through the years. 

Does your local church feature here? Do you have memories of any of these churches and chapels in Gwent? Let us know!

South Wales Argus:  Adullam Congregational Chapel, Machen, Monmouthshire, taken on October 29, 1970 (Image: Archive)

South Wales Argus: Bassaleg Church, Bassaleg, Newport, from the 1970s (Image: Archive)

South Wales Argus: Bedwelty Church, Caerphilly (Image: Archive)

South Wales Argus: Bethesda Chapel, Brynmawr (Image: Archive)

South Wales Argus: Bethesda Tydu,  Rogerstone (Image: Archive)

South Wales Argus: Blaina Church, Blaina, 1968 (Image: Archive)

South Wales Argus: Caerleon Baptist Church, Caerleon (Image: Archive)

South Wales Argus: Central Methodist Church, Blackwoood (Image: Archive)

South Wales Argus: Chepstow Church and Cemetery, Bulwark, Chepstow (Image: Archive)

South Wales Argus: Christadelphian Church, Newport (Image: Archive)

South Wales Argus: Church of Immaculate Conception, Tredegar 

South Wales Argus: Cwmyog Church, Monmouthshire (Image: Archive)