Little Tree Nursery, St Arvans who aim to provide a 'nurturing environment' failed to impress inspectors and were given the second lowest hygiene rating.

However, a spokesperson for the nursery put the low rating down to the 'kitchen temperature being too hot due inadequate ventilation and a fire door that could not be left open.'

The nursery explained to the Argus that they have been re-inspected since and are waiting on their revised rating to be published.

A spokesperson for Little Tree Nursery said: "I want to explain that since the inspection on 24 January where the nursery received a rating of one, the facility was inspected again on 20 February when it received a revised rating of five.

"The reason for its low rating was due to the kitchen temperature being too hot due inadequate ventilation and a fire door that could not be left open.

"This was rectified to the point where the inspectors were gave a award of five on their next visit.

"There are no longer any issues but unfortunately the Food Standards Agency have not yet updated the website. We are in contact with them to organise this."

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

Inspections are carried out by the local authority officers, and ratings - from zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary or they may risk closure; to five, meaning standards are excellent - are updated on the FSA website. Businesses have the right to appeal against ratings.

The three areas assessed are:

Hygiene - how food is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored;

The condition of the structure of the buildings – including the cleanliness of kitchens, the layout, whether there is safe lighting and appropriate ventilation;

Food safety - including record-keeping on how food is kept safe.

Major improvement was deemed necessary in the management of food safety whilst the hygienic food handling was found to be generally satisfactory.

Whilst, improvement was found necessary in the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.