Fifty-three commercial batteries used for CCTV towers are believed to have taken from storage containers from a business address in North Road, Penallta on Saturday February 24.

It is believed the batteries were taken sometime between 7:20am and 9:35am.

Officers would now like to speak to these three men, pictured, who were reportedly in the area around the time and may be able to help with their enquiries.

Police appeal after more than 50 batteries stolen in Caerphilly burglary (Image: Gwent Police)

Those who recognise the men pictured are urged to contact the force.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "If you recognise any of these men, please call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400065351.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with details."