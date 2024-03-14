According to a social media post from Leisure Lifestyle, who run a number of leisure centres across Caerphilly County, the swimming pool was closed just after 10am on Tuesday, March 5.

The company said this was due to "unexpected maintenance issues" and that they would be forced to close the pool until "further notice".

In the post, they apologised for any inconvenience caused and promised to keep customers regularly updated on the situation.

Through comments posted during the week, Lifestyle Leisure confirmed that engineers were on site to try and resolve the issue, which was believed to be a temperature problem.

On Friday, March 8, they posted a further update on Facebook, confirming that the pool remained closed while an engineer was trying to fix the problem, which was described to customers as "essential maintenance".

The pool then remained fully closed throughout the weekend and on Monday, March 11, causing swimming lessons to be cancelled.

At 3pm on Tuesday, March 12, a week after the pool was urgently closed, Leisure Lifestyle confirmed it had reopened, but that the water temperature was "colder than usual", and as such would not be suitable for all customers to use.

According to their post: "The swimming pool has now reopened, however the current water temperature is colder than usual.

"This is not suitable for children or older swimmers, only suitable for active swimming.

"The sessions open today will be adult swim 3pm-4pm and 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding."

As a result, swimming lessons have remained cancelled for Wednesday, March 13, with no update as of yet when the pool is likely to be reopened for all swimmers.

A spokesperson for Caerphilly Council, who own the centre, said: "Newbridge pool was closed due to a mechanical fault in the air ventilation system."