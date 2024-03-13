POLICE have arrested a teenager on suspicion of throwing rocks onto the A467 Risca Bypass.
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and released on conditional bail o suspicion of putting road users in danger and causing criminal damage.
Gwent Police said a neighbourhood watch team have been patrolling in the area and identified a suspect.
Gwent Police issued the following statement: "We received reports of criminal damage after rocks were reportedly thrown at vehicles travelling along the A467 (Risca).
"Caerphilly Central's neighbourhood policing team carried out patrols in the area and identified a suspect.
"Officers arrested a 16 year-old boy on suspicion of endangering road users and criminal damage. He has since been released on conditional bail."
