McKenzie Morris, 16, and Ruby Peck, 15 were both last seen in Caldicot on Tuesday March 12.

McKenzie is described as tall and slim with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey Nike tracksuit, wearing a Canada Goose jacket.

McKenzie Morris (Image: Gwent Police)

Whilst Ruby is described as being around 5 ft 3" tall with long black hair, she was last seen wearing her school uniform.

Ruby Peck (Image: Gwent Police)

The force believe the pair may be in together and could have be in the Monmouthshire, Newport or Gloucestershire areas.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We're appealing for your help to find McKenzie Morris, 16, and Ruby Peck, 15 who were both last seen in Caldicot on Tuesday 12 March.

"We believe they are together and may be in the Monmouthshire, Newport or Gloucestershire areas.

"If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call us on 101, or DM us on social media with the reference 2400082246.

"They are also urged to get in touch with us."