The board of governors at Wales’ largest further education college has announced Nicola Gamlin as the successor to the current principal, Guy Lacey, effective from September 2024.

Ms Gamlin comes with a wealth of experience, having worked at Coleg Gwent for 16 years as vice principal.

She holds a Masters in Education, and besides her leadership roles, has taught computing, IT, mathematics and business across various levels.

Celebrating her appointment, Mrs Gamlin said: "I’m delighted to be taking up this role.

"There's no denying that there are challenges ahead for the FE sector, but the college is in a strong position to respond to these and make the most of the opportunities that change brings."

She expressed commitment to uphold the college’s mission - ‘Changing Lives Through Learning,’ and aims to provide an exceptional learning experience to students.

Chairperson of the board of governors, Mark Langshaw MBE, said: "Nicola embodies Coleg Gwent’s commitment to excellence and inclusivity.

"She has a wealth of experience and a passion for empowering learners."

The college remains committed to its strong foundation and quality student experience under its new leadership.