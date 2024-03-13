A CAR flipped onto its roof in a Newport city centre crash.
Gwent Police attended a crash on Friars Road, Newport, at around 10.20pm on Tuesday March 12.
The crash involved one car and no injuries were reported, according to the force.
Eyewitness Adam Greenland said: "There was a car that crashed and turned over tonight at 10.09pm at the top of Friars Road in Newport.
Police were in attendance and the car was eventually rolled back over and taken away by a recovery vehicle.
"The road was blocked off to cars."
Images from the scene show the car on its roof with police surrounding the vehicle.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on Friars Road, Newport, at around 10.20pm on Tuesday 12 March.
"Officers attended and the collision involved one car.
"No injuries were reported."
