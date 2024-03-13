These lanes are implemented as part of road works where on a two-lane road, one lane is closed and the other remains open.

This often causes debate on whether you should move over early to queue in the lane that continues past the roadworks or stay in the closed-off lane as late as you can before moving over.

Here's what official guidance in the Highway Code says and what the AA recommends doing in situations like that.

Guidance from the AA and the Highway Code recommends using the full amount of road space in slow-moving traffic (Image: PA)

What is the correct way to use a filtering lane?





The Highway Code states for Rule 134: "You should follow the signs and road markings and get into the lane as directed.

"In congested road conditions do not change lanes unnecessarily. Merging in turn is recommended but only if safe and appropriate when vehicles are travelling at a very low speed, e.g. when approaching road works or a road traffic incident. It is not recommended at high speed."

Meanwhile, the AA recommends using all available space on the road when the traffic is moving slowly.

They said: "Where traffic is queuing and moving slowly you should use all available road space in both lanes with drivers at the front of the queues taking it in turns to 'merge in turn' or 'zip merge' as the Americans call it.

"This can help reduce the overall length of the queue significantly and minimises the risk of disruption at junctions further back up the road."

However, in faster free-flowing traffic they advise to move over as soon as possible if your lane is closed up ahead.

Recommended reading:

They add: "The problem seems to be the British obsession with queuing. Even unprompted we'll form an orderly queue and wait patiently in line, considering anyone who doesn't to somehow be cheating.

"But next time you find yourself in slow-moving traffic approaching road works or an incident that's blocking one lane, try to resist your deep-seated urge to queue early, use all available lanes and merge in turn when you reach the lane closure.

"Also, do let in drivers who need to merge. They'll probably thank you for it and leave you in a slightly better mood."