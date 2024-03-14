The road in question, leading into Longmeadow Court and encompassing its former parking area, might be 'stopped up', a term indicating its removal from public use.

This is part of a proposed scheme by the Welsh Ministers, authorised under section 247 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990.

The move to remove the road from public use is deemed necessary to carry out a new development granted planning permission by Newport City Council on October 2, 2023.

The development involves the demolition of existing vacant properties and the construction of 35 new residential units, along with related works.

The area of the highway proposed to be stopped up is approximately 920 square metres and is an 'irregular length of highway leading into Longmeadow Court from its junction with Broadmead Park and including the former parking area of Longmeadow Court, Newport.'

However, if the Order, officially titled "The Stopping Up of Highways (Land encompassing Longmeadow Court, Newport) Order 202-" is made, it will only remain in effect if the planning permission remains valid.

The public can inspect copies of the draft Order and the deposited plan free of charge at Ringland Library and Information Centre during opening hours by quoting reference qA2000704.

Objections to the plan must be specific about the grounds on which they are made and must be sent in writing by March 25, 2024, to Orders Branch, Transport, Welsh Government, Cathays Park, Cardiff CF10 3NQ, or submitted by email to TransportOrdersBranch@gov.wales.

The full details of the Order and Notice proposal are available to view on the Welsh Government's website.