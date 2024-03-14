LoftCo, the property developer who played a role in the success of the Newport Market project, said they expect big things from the Tiny Rebel site, although no plans have been finalised.

A spokesperson for LoftCo said: "Following Tiny Rebel's recent announcement of its departure, we acknowledge the significant role Tiny Rebel has played in the community and express our appreciation for their contributions to Newport Market.

Tiny Rebel site on Newport's High Street. (Image: File)

"We are currently evaluating various exciting options and considering potential opportunities for the premises once Tiny Rebel concludes its operations at the end of March."

LoftCo also added: "While specific plans have not yet been finalised, LoftCo remains committed to creating vibrant and dynamic spaces within the Newport community. We have a promising shortlist for the coveted venue, and our priority is to ensure it's the perfect fit for the market."

Inside Newport Market when the sun is shining. (Image: LoftCo)

The company has said, with the backing of Newport City Council, that "we are proud to have played a part in the recent surge in activity within the hospitality sector.

"Over the last three months, Newport Market has experienced its busiest period in terms of hospitality since its inception. The number of events hosted has tripled, and we are witnessing increased footfall on a weekly basis."

LoftCo is calling for "interested parties, potential tenants and collaborators" to reach out if they want to discuss the site's future via their email: enquiries@newport-market.co.uk.

A spokesperson for Tiny Rebel listed "decreasing footfall and rising operating costs" as reasons for the looming closure, set to take place on Sunday, March 31, 2024.