Neighbours in Linnet Road, Caldicot had raised concerns about the impact of a new home on their garage, parking and highway safety.

But Monmouthshire County Council’s delegated planning panel agreed the plans were acceptable after applicant, Mike Pollock, of Severn View, Caldicot, amended the two planned parking spaces in response to concerns raised by the highways department about their dimensions.

The parking spaces, which will have to be maintained, will also have to be in place before the bungalow can be occupied and planners said the other issues were civil matters outside of the planning process.

The planning permission is dependent on a section 106 legal agreement which requires Mr Pollock to pay a £2,788 contribution towards affordable housing and a bird and bat box will also have to be provided.

A report by planning officer Adam Foote also stated the garage could have been demolished without planning permission but their will be no automatic right to extend the new bungalow due to its proximity to neighbouring properties.

The bungalow will face Linnet Road with parking to its front and a garden behind it.