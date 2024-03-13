The crash involved one car on Wonastow Road, Monmouth, on Tuesday March 12.

Officers attended along with the ambulance and fire and rescue services.

The driver, a man from the Monmouth area, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

The incident caused Wonastow Road to be closed for around six hours.

Gwent Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We're appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision involving one car on Wonastow Road, Monmouth, on Tuesday 12 March.

"Enquiries are ongoing and we're asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, between 8.20am and 8.35am, to contact us.

"Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage, can contact us by calling 101 or sending us a direct message on Facebook or X quoting log reference 2400082476."