The four by 10 metre pool is described as “of a size appropriate for private residential use” by the council’s planning department which also said it wouldn’t harm the character of the traditional two storey Yew Tree Cottage which is just outside Llandewi Rhydderch, east of Abergavenny.

A new hedgerow will be created and a bat box placed in a nearby tree to meet biodiversity requirements and the application also includes the reordering of the domestic boundaries and the addition of an outbuilding, a garden room, to serve the pool.

Details of how backwash waste and drain-down water will be disposed will have to be agreed with the planning department before work can start to satisfy concerns raised by Natural Resources Wales.