It required listed building consent to remove the existing Radon Gas ductwork system and replace it with a new ductwork system and install a new ventilation grille at the High Street building that was grade II listed in 1973.

A condition of the approval, granted by Monmouthshire County Council, is the replacement system will reuse the existing openings made to install the current system.

No external works are planned and planning officer Victoria Cornock said in her report: “The proposed works will support the continued use of the building by Natwest Bank.”