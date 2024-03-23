The six-bedroom property in Bala Drive, Rogerstone, not only boasts a massive church-hall size leisure room, but has a secret swimming pool underneath, according to the specification on Rightmove.

Although the pool is not currently in use, the pump can be found in the garage and has the potential to be put back into use if the new owners wish.

The church hall size leisure space is used as a gym/social area and could be perfect for a family who love to entertain (Image: Crook and Blight Newport via Rightmove)Offering a "rare opportunity" for potential buyers to purchase an "exclusive hugely extended" home in a "sought after location", this property is within a "superb" school catchment area and just a short drive to the M4.

Marketed as a "unique, exceptionally spacious family house", there are four bedrooms and two bathrooms in the original section of the property, with a further two large bedrooms and an en-suite in the extended wing.

One of the bedrooms has currently been converted into a snooker and games room, but is easily large enough to be split to make another bedroom if necessary.

One of the larger bedrooms is currently a snooker and games room (Image: Crook and Blight Newport via Rightmove)Other features include a "stunning" kitchen diner, "spacious" conservatory, two reception rooms, a cloakroom, and utility room.

The rear and front gardens offer an "attractive" lawn and a large paved seating area at the rear, perfect for summer barbeques or garden parties.

The kitchen diner offers plenty of space for guests and is a welcome area to relax (Image: Crook and Blight Newport via Rightmove)These spacious rooms prove that this is the property for you if you like to entertain guests, with a large double garage and driveway offering ample off-road parking space.

Located within a short distance of the M4, and within three miles of Rogerstone, Pye Corner and Risca and Pontyminster railway stations, there is plenty of easy access to big UK cities including London, Cardiff and Bristol.

The rear garden patio is a perfect place to relax on a summer evening and to entertain guests at barbeques or parties (Image: Crook and Blight Newport via Rightmove)Local amenities such as shops and schools are well within reach, but still do not take away from the quiet, private relaxing space this property offers any potential occupants.

On the market for £845,000 from Crook and Blight Estate Agents in Newport, this could be the gorgeous family home with a special secret that you've always wanted.

To find out more or book a viewing, you can fill out the form here, or call Crook and Blight on 01633 603929.