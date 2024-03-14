Responding to the question on Facebook of which park was our readers' favourite, there were a number of people who highlighted Beechwood Park, Belle Vue Park, Pontypool Park and Sirhowy Country Park.

Andrew Stephens was one who chose Beechwood, saying: "Beechwood. Hands Down. Great memories as a kid."

Marilyn Williams loved Pontypool Park, saying: "Pontypool Park, so peaceful and beautiful in the spring."

This sentiment was echoed by Sandra Margaret Ford but for the summer. She said: "Pontypool especially the summer with all the blossom trees out."

Russell McKnight added: "Brynmawr Welfare, spent my childhood there and still like walking through there now."

Vicky White remembers how she loved "going around the boating lake in Llanyrafon when I was younger." She hoped to return this year with her daughter to create new memories.

However, Splash parks were called for by Darren Brunte Crandon, who noted Victoria Park in Cardiff's summer appeal and splash park, saying: "Shame there is not one in Newport/Caerphilly county area." Stephen Bowden also called for a splash park saying: "Any park with a kids pool or splashpark, that's right there isn't one in Newport."

There was a splashpad in Tredegar Park.