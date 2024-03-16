Steve Harrington, who goes by the stage name Lord Harri, took up magic professionally around eight years ago after leaving the army.

Mr Harrington, who lives in New Inn, Pontypool with his partner, joined the army at 18 after growing up in Germany as part of a military family.

Although he had been interested in magic as a child, at first it was not something that he had considered as a potential career path post-army.

Steve Harrington, known as Lord Harri, started out in the military at 18 before turning to magic (Image: Lord Harri)He said: "I met a guy while in basic training who showed me this trick with a vanishing coin, and it just blew my mind, which rekindled a love for magic.

"However, it wasn't until I decided to leave the army for good and pursue a different career that I even considered magic."

At first, Mr Harrington went into the NHS, knowing he had a knack for engaging with people, but soon decided it wasn't for him, and began developing his magic skills while working a range of jobs.

"It was then that I fell across a video of a card trick online that really sparked my interest, and it rekindled this passion I felt for magic as a kid.

"I began performing at our local clubs and kept getting put forward for events by my friends, which at first didn't go well."

He first came across magic after seeing a coin trick that 'blew my mind' after basic training, having loved it as a child (Image: Lord Harri)

After another year of honing his craft, and perfecting the skill of sleight of hand, Mr Harrington returned to Germany, where he was mentored by a street performer and joined a magic bar to build up his reputation.

He continued: "I finally got the confidence to go on stage with my magic, and it was about then that I decided I wanted to make a living out of this, so with the help of a friend who was a professional magician, I built up my business.

"Since then, almost eight years ago, my magic has really gone crazy. I created my first trick with an exploding pen that got me noticed by the magic circuit, and I started to get offers to perform at official conventions with other magicians, which was just incredible.

"I finally realised I could get paid for this full-time, and I decided to do just that. I've since joined the Magic Circle, and I now lecture at loads of events and have a crazy schedule of bookings lined up."

Lord Harri now performs around the world and is a regular at Magic Circle lectures and events (Image: Lord Harri)He is also president of a local magic society in Cardiff, where he helps mentor other magicians to achieve their dreams, something he finds so rewarding, particularly as many of them reflect his own journey.

For Mr Harrington, it has been a major journey of self-discovery and belief, something he believes can act as an inspiration to others who might think their passions aren't something you can make a living from.

He said: "I never thought I'd be a full-time magician, but here we are. It's been an amazing journey - from performing at my local, to winning a radio competition for 'superhuman skills' and travelling all over the world.

"It baffles me how this has happened - I've got tours in Germany and Scotland this year - and I've now made a living out of this dream, which is just phenomenal."

Lord Harri now mentors other aspiring magicians to turn their passions into full-time careers (Image: Lord Harri)

He continued: "I am an example of how you can really achieve your dreams if you work at it, and I’m really passionate about what I do.

"I think we can sometimes forget the true strength of a passion for the arts. I am a true believer that if you have the passion, you can find the drive to make any art form a source of income - if you put the work in, you can achieve anything.

"I never thought I'd be doing this - but it's the best thing that ever happened to me!"

Mr Harrington says his favourite thing he has learnt during his journey to becoming a professional magician is how opportunities will arise if you are open.

He hopes to inspire other people with passions for art forms to pursue their talents and passions as a career (Image: Lord Harri)

He also says his favourite trick tends to be 'parlour' ones, where he can spend time preparing to dazzle his audience, although he does enjoy shocking people, much like yours truly, with an exciting piece of sleight of hand.

"I genuinely believe I wouldn't have got where I am today without trying things I would never usually have considered, and that can come from people supporting me in a world that I don't think many people realise exist - it's almost like platform nine and three quarters - if you believe it, you can see it!"