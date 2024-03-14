The current Barclays at 14-15 Commercial Street will close on Friday, June 7, making way for a new premises next door.

The branch at 16-18 Commercial Street will open on Monday, June 17.

It is around a month later than the May date posted on the Barclays website.

Barclays says the move is to provide a better “environment” for customers and staff, with no impact to service levels.

Construction works on the “empty shell” next door started on February 26.

As many as 20 people are involved in getting the building, which is currently closed off by hoardings on Commercial Street, ready for service in June.

The site manager says the new building is just an 'empty shell' three months before it is due to open (Image: Sam Portillo)

The current focus is on air conditioning, insulation and pipe-works.

The move comes amid a wave of closures, with Barclays planning to shut 80 branches this year alone in a bid to cut costs.

That includes branches in Abergavenny and Blackwood, with Ystrad Mynach and Tredegar set to follow suit in 2025.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “While we relocate to new premises, we are confident that access to banking remains sufficient in the local community; everyday transactions can be completed at any Post Office, with the closest located at 174-176 Upper Dock Street, Newport a short distance away.

“There are a number of free-to-use ATMs within one mile of the branch, with the nearest located at Londis, 174-176 Upper Dock Street and Santander at 20-21 Commercial Street, Newport.

“The relocation is to provide a better customer and colleague environment, with no impact to staff or bank services.”