The Royal Albert in Albert Avenue has been boarded up after Gwent Police carried out a warrant at the address last November.

Two men from Newport, aged 53 and 23, were arrested on suspicion with intent to supply a class A drug.

The 23-year-old was later charged with the offence while the 53-year-old was released with no further action.

The news comes against a backdrop of pub closures in Newport city centre, including Tiny Rebel and Newport County supporters’ venue Bar Amber.

Further enquiries at The Royal Albert led to the arrest of another man from Newport, aged 34, who was arrested and then charged for being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Officers seized a “large quantity” of the class A drug during their investigations.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Our officers carried out a warrant at an address on Albert Avenue, Newport, on Friday 17 November 2023.

“A 53-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both from the Newport area, were arrested on suspicion of possession with the intent to supply a class A drug. The 23-year-old man was later charged with this offence.

“The 53-year-old man was released with no further action.

“Officers completed further enquiries following the warrant and as a result a 34-year-old man, from Newport, was arrested and charged for being concerned in the supply of a class A drug - cocaine.

“A large quantity of a class A drug - cocaine, was seized.”