The TV chef, who found fame alongside his friend Si King as part of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo, died last Wednesday after being treated for cancer for the past couple of years.

In the latest episode of The Hairy Bikers Go West, Dave, along with co-host Si, took their signature motorcycles to explore the food of Western Britain.

They visited Newport and Bristol, taking in diverse foods from several different cultures.

Watching this is tough. What a man. #HairyBikers #NorthWales pic.twitter.com/GcWbSWYMR1 — Michelle dw i, dw i’n byw yn Ynys Môn (@michelleHR0803) March 5, 2024

They started with Iranian food in Newport before moving on to a variety of other cuisines. This included East African food and luxury cookies and cakes, all along the River Severn.

Dave spoke about the history of the Clifton Suspension Bridge and made some Clifton Puffs, which were originally made to commemorate the opening of the bridge.

Following the final credits of the show, it ended with a tribute to Dave. It read: "In loving memory of our friend, Dave Myers 1957 - 2024."

Fans react to Dave Myers tribute

Many fans also took the opportunity to pay tribute to Dave.

@johnatkins1959 wrote: "@HairyBikers Hi Si, just watching you and Dave doing what you do best. I know you are in a dark place now, your Mucka has gone where as you so eloquently put it you can't follow. love watching you guys being a Geordie myself you always shone a northern light on things. Be strong."

@MarkKeenan5 added: "Watching the hairy bikers , such a warm end for Dave . You can tell that Si is looking after him and they are loving spending the time together ."

@WrecklessGamer also said: "Never commented at the time but this pair have been such an inspiration and given such entertainment. Every time I use my Hairy Bikers frying pan I will think of you, Dave! I hope he enjoyed his life as much as I enjoyed those little 1 hour windows into it on the tellybox."

Another fan, @suzPOV, wrote: "Ahh man, watching The Hairy Bikers is so bittersweet now". @taffgriffiths added: "@HairyBikers love n hugs to all close to Dave, my heart goes out to you all, God bless xxx".

@EmBeck2015 added: "Watching #HairyBikers is quite strange knowing Dave is no longer with us, such a character who will be very much missed (although not being a non-meat eater I have to change channels at certain bits each programme)!"