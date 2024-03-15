Ross Appleby, 25, from Newport, was remanded in custody after he appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court.

He faces allegations of being concerned in supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, possession of criminal property, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

The prosecution alleges he did so between March 15, 2023 and March 10 this year.

Appleby, of Power Street, is due to appear before the crown court on April 8.